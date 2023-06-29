Head-To-Head Comparison: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Vista Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Vista Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $3.23 billion 0.67 $1.21 billion $22.48 1.55 Vista Energy $1.14 billion 1.99 $269.54 million $3.88 6.31

Analyst Ratings

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Energy. Callon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Callon Petroleum and Vista Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 0 5 4 0 2.44 Vista Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.96%. Vista Energy has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.95%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Vista Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Vista Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum 46.15% 27.29% 12.96% Vista Energy 30.89% 48.01% 19.00%

Volatility & Risk

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Energy has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Vista Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

