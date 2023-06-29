Head to Head Review: AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) vs. Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG)

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) and Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AlloVir and Vitro Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlloVir N/A N/A -$168.71 million ($2.00) -1.64 Vitro Diagnostics $3.29 million N/A -$6.86 million N/A N/A

Vitro Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than AlloVir.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlloVir 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vitro Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AlloVir and Vitro Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

AlloVir presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 489.43%. Given AlloVir’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AlloVir is more favorable than Vitro Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares AlloVir and Vitro Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlloVir N/A -80.07% -65.44% Vitro Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.3% of AlloVir shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of AlloVir shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Vitro Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Vitro Diagnostics

Vitro Diagnostics, Inc., doing business as Vitro Biopharma, focuses on the development, manufacture, and distribution of stem cell products and related tools for use in research, drug discovery, and clinical trials in the United States. Its stem cell technology includes cell lines, supporting products, and methods for generation and differentiation of stem cells into products for the treatment of diseases, such as heart disease, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, brain injury, autism, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases. The company also offers Tools for Stem Cell and Drug Discovery that provide researchers basic tools needed to advance stem cell technology, including stem cells and their derivatives; media for growth and differentiation of stem cells; and tools for measurement of stem cell quality, potency, and response to toxic agents. In addition, it offers MSC-Gro, a cell culture media product; MSC cell line for the treatment of skeletal muscular conditions, such as tendonitis, ligament injury, osteoarthritis and accelerated bone fracture healing, etc.; and testing and therapies related to endogenous stem cell activation. Further, the company provides diagnostic testing of stem cell activation and determination of stem cell functional status; and cell-based assays for discovery of novel stem cell activation agents and drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis. Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

