Head-To-Head Review: Citigroup (NYSE:C) & First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) and First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Citigroup has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First of Long Island has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citigroup and First of Long Island’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $101.08 billion 0.89 $14.85 billion $7.17 6.45 First of Long Island $146.63 million 1.85 $46.93 million $1.82 6.62

Analyst Ratings

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than First of Long Island. Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First of Long Island, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Citigroup and First of Long Island, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 1 9 7 0 2.35 First of Long Island 0 1 0 0 2.00

Citigroup currently has a consensus target price of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.86%. First of Long Island has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.04%. Given First of Long Island’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First of Long Island is more favorable than Citigroup.

Dividends

Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Citigroup pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First of Long Island pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First of Long Island has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years. First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of First of Long Island shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Citigroup and First of Long Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 12.96% 7.84% 0.60% First of Long Island 28.08% 11.24% 0.97%

Summary

First of Long Island beats Citigroup on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, and public sector clients. The PBWM segment offers traditional banking services to retail and small business customers through retail banking, cash, rewards, value portfolios, and co-branded cards. It also provides various banking, credit cards, custody, trust, mortgages, home equity, small business, and personal consumer loans. The Legacy Franchises segment provides traditional retail banking and branded card products to retail and small business customers. The company was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About First of Long Island

(Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and residential mortgage, commercial and industrial, small business credit scored, Small Business Administration, construction and land development, consumer, and home equity lines/loans, as well as standby letters of credit; debit or credit cards; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers life insurance, investment management, trust, estate and custody, retail investment, bill payment, lockbox, ACH, safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, money order, checkbook printing, check, ATM, and online and mobile banking services. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.