Hedera (HBAR) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $20.49 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00040791 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000831 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,755,152,664 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,755,152,663.69403 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04969525 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $18,859,509.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

