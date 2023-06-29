HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.10

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

HEICO has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. HEICO has a payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HEICO to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

HEI opened at $175.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.19. HEICO has a 1-year low of $127.45 and a 1-year high of $180.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.69.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $687.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.32 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,709.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,709.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,007.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,142.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,211 shares of company stock valued at $157,944 in the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 336.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,584 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth $35,606,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 2,002.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.22.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

