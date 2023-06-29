Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) & Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Head to Head Contrast

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Free Report) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Helbiz and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Helbiz alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helbiz -528.22% N/A -223.48% Marchex -21.75% -18.25% -14.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helbiz and Marchex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helbiz $15.54 million 1.93 -$71.97 million ($2.40) -0.05 Marchex $52.17 million 1.74 -$8.24 million ($0.26) -8.08

Analyst Ratings

Marchex has higher revenue and earnings than Helbiz. Marchex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helbiz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Helbiz and Marchex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A Marchex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Helbiz has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Helbiz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Helbiz shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Marchex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marchex beats Helbiz on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helbiz

(Free Report)

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Marchex

(Free Report)

Marchex, Inc. operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations. The company's Marchex Sales Engagement products comprise Marchex Engage, which combines Marchex artificial intelligence and machine learning with call monitoring and scoring services; Marchex Spotlight, a product for corporate and regional managers; Marchex Engage for Automotive; and Marchex Platform Services that allows businesses to add Marchex conversation intelligence to their existing workflows and enabling them to decode what happens in their conversations with customers. Marchex, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Helbiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helbiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.