Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $902.00

Shares of Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 902 ($11.47) and last traded at GBX 924 ($11.75), with a volume of 1367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 926 ($11.77).

Henderson Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,008.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,070.74. The company has a market capitalization of £73.00 million, a P/E ratio of -217.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is currently -798.12%.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

