Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.2 %

HENOY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $19.92. 23,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,724. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.3403 per share. This is a boost from Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

