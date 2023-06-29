Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2023

Shares of Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOTFree Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.63), with a volume of 29725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.67).

Specifically, insider Darren Littlewood acquired 15,938 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £39,366.86 ($50,053.22). In other Henry Boot news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts sold 12,937 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.68), for a total value of £27,297.07 ($34,707.02). 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.94) target price on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Henry Boot Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 234.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.95. The firm has a market cap of £277.30 million, a PE ratio of 840.00, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.

About Henry Boot

(Free Report)

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

