Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.63), with a volume of 29725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.67).

Specifically, insider Darren Littlewood acquired 15,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £39,366.86 ($50,053.22). In other Henry Boot news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts sold 12,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.68), for a total value of £27,297.07 ($34,707.02). Also, insider Darren Littlewood bought 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £39,366.86 ($50,053.22). 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.94) target price on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Henry Boot Price Performance

About Henry Boot

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 234.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.95. The firm has a market cap of £277.30 million, a PE ratio of 840.00, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.

(Free Report)

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

Featured Articles

