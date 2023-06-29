Hermez Network Price Tops $4.81 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.81 or 0.00015805 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $175.68 million and $194,566.60 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.81498186 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $188,780.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

