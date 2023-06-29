Herold Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,528 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,416,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,147,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,727,000 after buying an additional 398,932 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $159.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $162.35.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.