Herold Advisors Inc. Has $608,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 122.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.57. The stock had a trading volume of 425,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,616. The firm has a market cap of $131.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.76 and a 12 month high of $224.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.80 and a 200 day moving average of $205.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

