Herold Advisors Inc. Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $175.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.23. The company has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

