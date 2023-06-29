Herold Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VO stock opened at $217.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

