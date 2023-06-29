Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $651,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $108.42. 151,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,640. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $112.17. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average is $102.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $566,871 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.