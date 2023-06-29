Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 1,184 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Herold Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $202.34 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.62 and a 200-day moving average of $201.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

