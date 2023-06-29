Herold Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.1% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.
Mastercard Price Performance
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard
In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
