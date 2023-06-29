Heron Financial Group LLC Buys 679 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.93. 5,211,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,104,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.