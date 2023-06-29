Heron Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Heron Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.07. The company had a trading volume of 553,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,402. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.88. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.