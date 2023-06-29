Heron Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,152,000 after acquiring an additional 281,039 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,390,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,215,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,458,000 after acquiring an additional 139,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.99. The company had a trading volume of 61,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,211. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $201.72 and a 52-week high of $248.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

