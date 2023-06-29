Heron Financial Group LLC Has $363,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after buying an additional 333,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after buying an additional 365,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,605,408,000 after buying an additional 179,506 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $293.46. 447,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,923. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.35 and a 200-day moving average of $277.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

