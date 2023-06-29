Heron Financial Group LLC Has $569,000 Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 4,257.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,358 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth about $40,971,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3,503.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 508,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 494,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 446,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,310,000 after purchasing an additional 339,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $72,240.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CALM stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 221,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.04. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $65.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average is $53.65.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The firm had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CALM shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.