Heron Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TFC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,374,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,816,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.81.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

