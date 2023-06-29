Heron Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,273.5% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 73,495 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 108,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.06. 224,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,424. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $80.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
