Heron Financial Group LLC Purchases 11,491 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,491 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,380 shares. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.