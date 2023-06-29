Heron Financial Group LLC Takes $729,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.27. 2,126,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,147,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

