Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Down 3.1%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.15. 40,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 336,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSAI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30.

Hesai Group ( NASDAQ:HSAI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hesai Group in the first quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

