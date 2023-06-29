Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.65. 8,742,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,426,817. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $96,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at $156,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,746 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after buying an additional 25,551 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,464,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,112.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,973,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,638 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

