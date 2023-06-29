Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HIBB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Williams Trading downgraded Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.
Hibbett Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $463.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.64.
Insider Activity at Hibbett
In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,892.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Hibbett
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.
Hibbett Company Profile
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.
