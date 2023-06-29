Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HIBB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Williams Trading downgraded Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $463.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.64.

Insider Activity at Hibbett

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.24). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,892.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.