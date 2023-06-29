Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 3.4% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.06. The company had a trading volume of 32,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,661. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.63. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $161.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

