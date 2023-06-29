Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 467 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.48. 83,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,939. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.