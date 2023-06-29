Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Trading Down 0.1%

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY – Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.97 and last traded at $12.97. 2,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.
Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86.
About Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd.
Hirose Electric Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells various types of connectors in Japan and internationally. The company offers multi-pin connectors, including circular and rectangular connectors; connectors for ribbon cables; connectors used for printed circuit boards comprising flexible printed circuit boards; and nylon connectors for use in a range of fields, such as smartphones, communications equipment, and automotive electronics, as well as in industrial fields, such as measuring and control equipment, FA equipment, and medical electronics equipment.
