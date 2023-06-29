Hixon Zuercher LLC Cuts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.7% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.6 %

META opened at $285.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.63 and its 200-day moving average is $197.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $289.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,685 shares of company stock worth $9,162,085. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

