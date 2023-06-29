Horan Securities Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $402.57 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $408.76. The company has a market capitalization of $305.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.64.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

