Horan Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 290.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $222.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.21. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $224.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.