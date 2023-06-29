Horan Securities Inc. Grows Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 588.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $802,968,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Progressive by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,689,000 after acquiring an additional 914,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,052,000 after acquiring an additional 892,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,930 shares of company stock worth $1,938,465. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $131.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $109.42 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 93.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.22.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

