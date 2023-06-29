Horan Securities Inc. Has $30,000 Position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU)

Horan Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc. owned about 0.07% of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000.

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYMU stock opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58.

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

