Horan Securities Inc. Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

NYSE COP opened at $102.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.13. The stock has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

