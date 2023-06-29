Horan Securities Inc. Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,965 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in McDonald’s by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 2,150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $291.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.35 and its 200-day moving average is $277.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

