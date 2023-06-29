Horan Securities Inc. Purchases 206 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 588.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Progressive by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 359,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,390,000 after buying an additional 31,616 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Progressive by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 132,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,465 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.7 %

PGR opened at $131.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.42 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

