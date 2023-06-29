Horan Securities Inc. Sells 1,871 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Horan Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

