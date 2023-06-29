Horan Securities Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Horan Securities Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.1% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.2 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $458.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $468.53. The company has a market capitalization of $435.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $430.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.77.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock worth $510,549,964. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

