Horan Securities Inc. Sells 494 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Horan Securities Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $46.36 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

