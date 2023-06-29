Horan Securities Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $54.65.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

