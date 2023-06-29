Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells $708,109.53 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 7,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $708,109.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,733.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE HOV traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.88. The stock had a trading volume of 66,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,895. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $581.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 79.84% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $703.66 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after buying an additional 34,810 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 85.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 65,519 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth $8,755,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

