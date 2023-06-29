Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 7,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $708,109.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,733.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $3,992,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,216,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 7,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $708,109.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,970,733.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,787,625 over the last ninety days.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Performance

Shares of HOVNP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Featured Stories

