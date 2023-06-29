Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Free Report) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.23 and last traded at $38.23. 691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hoya Capital Housing ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC boosted its stake in Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Hoya Capital Housing ETF comprises approximately 39.4% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC owned 4.56% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Company Profile

The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital Housing 100 index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of 100 equities representing the US residential housing industry. HOMZ was launched on Mar 20, 2019 and is managed by Hoya.

