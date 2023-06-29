Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.91

Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.91 and traded as low as $21.49. Hudson Global shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 6,039 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Hudson Global Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.60 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 20,516 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at about $539,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

See Also

