ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMGN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Shares of IMGN opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $20.29.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 135.94%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in ImmunoGen by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

