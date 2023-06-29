Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Impala Platinum Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IMPUY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.77. 73,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,184. Impala Platinum has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $14.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Featured Stories

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

