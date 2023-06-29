Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Impala Platinum Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IMPUY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.77. 73,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,184. Impala Platinum has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $14.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.
Impala Platinum Company Profile
